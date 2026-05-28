Kenya: 'By the Grace of God - ' Olympics Bronze Medalist Reveals How Serious Illness Threatened Athletics Career

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 - Olympics 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa reveals she almost gave up on athletics due to a serious illness.

Moraa says the illness began at last year's World Championships in Tokyo where her condition worsened, necessitating hospitalisation in the Japanese capital.

"It's by the grace of God that am competing again. I almost threw in the towel a while ago owing to a medical condition but am glad that it has been fully addressed. I experienced general weakness and dizziness at last year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo," the 2023 world champion said.

She added: "I thought all was well after going through to the finals at the worlds but the situation worsened at the tail end of the final, leading to urgent medical attention. I stayed behind for treatment as Team Kenya left Tokyo for Nairobi."

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Moraa further said she has been on a steady recovery journey since then, and has been granted a clean bill of health to resume doing what she loves best -- athletics.

"After several tests accompanied treatment, the doctors gave me a clean bill of health few weeks ago to resume training and competition. I want to thank a combined team of doctors from Team Kenya, Tokyo, Aga Khan, Nairobi and Kenyatta National Hospitals for the good care, advice and assistance," she said.

Indeed, her last performance was at the global showpiece in September last year, where she clocked 1:57.10 to finish seventh in the finals of the women's 800m.

Having risen from the ashes like a phoenix, 'Kisii Express' was back on the tartan track on Wednesday, specifically at the Ulinzi Sports Complex where she stole the show at the National Police Service Championships.

She clocked 53.68 seconds to finish second in the women's 400m.

The Commonwealth Games champion has now set sight on the ongoing Diamond League season where she hopes to continue building up her fitness.

"I hope to compete in a few Diamond League events at the tail end as I look forward to next season that will have the World Athletics Championships in Beijing. The event has a high qualifying standard time of 1:57.50," she said.

Moraa's determination goes a long way to show that her love for the game is much stronger than any adversity she could ever encounter.

Her fans -- and Kenyans at large -- will be watching closely and rooting for her in the next chapter of this emotional grass-to-glory story.