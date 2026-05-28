Angola: U.S. Diplomat Says Relations With Angola Are Growing Stronger

Luanda — The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Angola, Shannon Nagy Cazeau, stated on Tuesday that trade relations between the two countries have never been stronger and that American companies increasingly view Angola as a place of strategic opportunity.

The diplomat made the statement during an interview with ANGOP, marking the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Angola and the U.S., celebrated on May 19. The full text of the interview will be published shortly.

In addition to the energy sector, she mentioned that business opportunities include infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy, telecommunications, and technology. She underscored that in recent years the U.S. has spent more than 1.4 billion U.S. dollars to support projects with a visible impact across Angola.

"Our cooperation is wide-ranging and includes shared interests in trade, infrastructure, energy, transport, health, technology, education, and regional security. Most importantly, this partnership is delivering real results for people," the diplomat said.

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She emphasized that the U.S. increasingly sees Angola positioning itself not only as an energy producer but also as a regional hub for investment, connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.

"We see Angola as a strategic partner that shares our interest in building a future of greater prosperity, security, and peace for both Angola and the United States," she noted.

According to the Chargé d'Affaires, the U.S. has invested in key sectors in Angola, such as renewable energy (USD 900 million), road infrastructure (USD 363 million), and broadcasting projects (USD 40 million). "These sectors represent light, mobility, connectivity, access to information, and economic opportunities for communities across the country," she emphasized.

Regarding key moments in the partnership, Shannon Nagy Cazeau highlighted the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, held in July 2025 in Luanda, explaining that the event sent a strong international signal that Angola is open for business and is increasingly recognized as a gateway for investment in Africa.

Lobito Corridor

The U.S. diplomat highlighted the Lobito Corridor as an investment that positions Angola at the strategic heart of logistics and transport for Southern Africa and global markets.

She stated that it is one of the most important strategic infrastructure projects in Africa, as it strengthens supply chains, expands regional connectivity, and creates long-term economic opportunities.

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The diplomat emphasized that recent financing agreements involving the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Lobito Atlantic Railway Consortium demonstrate the seriousness of this long-term commitment.

The Lobito Corridor is a strategic logistics and development route linking the Port of Lobito, on Angola's coast, to the interior of Southern Africa. CF/MCN/DAN/AMP