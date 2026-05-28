Angola: President João Lourenço On a 48-Hour Working Visit to Zaire Province

Mbanza Kongo — The Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Wednesday in the province of Zaire for a 48-hour working visit.

At the local airport, the Head of State received greetings from the provincial governor of Zaire, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, and other state officials.

During his stay in the province, João Lourenço will chair the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Local Governance Council on Thursday and will visit the airport construction site and the Mbanza Congo General Hospital today, a hospital unit with a capacity of 290 beds.

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Located on the outskirts of the city of Mbanza Congo, the tertiary-level hospital infrastructure will have four operating rooms, six inpatient wards, and services for physiotherapy, hemodialysis, imaging, neonatal care, pediatrics, maternity, and therapeutic diagnosis.

The hospital unit occupies an area of 27,000 square meters and represents an investment valued at US$87.85 million.

The works, which created a thousand jobs, were launched in 2014 and resumed in June 2022. However, they are expected to be completed within 15 months.

The first floor will be dedicated to outpatient care and will include endoscopy rooms, internal medicine ward, maternity ward, administration, medical records, statistics and an auditorium.

The second floor will house the operating block, the central sterile supply department, surgical ward, adult intensive care unit and orthopedic ward.

The hospital unit will also have support buildings for laundry, kitchen and cafeteria services, staff changing rooms, building and biomedical management, morgue, waste treatment, water treatment plant, guardhouse and electrical substation.

The province of Zaire has an area of 40,130 square kilometers and 682,258 inhabitants.

It borders the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Democratic Republic of Congo to the north, the province of Uíge to the east, and the province of Bengo to the south.

The province includes the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Nzeto, Cuimba, Nóqui, Tomboco, Lufico, Quindeje, Luvo, Quêlo, and Serra da Kanda. FMA/ART/DOJ