Africa: Angola to Host Extraordinary AU Summit On Conflict Prevention in Africa

Luanda — Angola will host, from August 1st to 2nd, the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) on Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, announced on Tuesday in Luanda.

This fact was reinforced during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Angola and African countries (golden jubilee), underlining that under the leadership of President João Lourenço, recognized as a Champion of Peace and Reconciliation, the meeting aims to strengthen existing mechanisms in order to guarantee more robust and efficient responses to the crises affecting several African countries.

The initiative is part of Angola's ongoing commitment to peace on the continent, at a time when pockets of instability persist and conflicts are escalating in some regions.

The meeting provides an opportunity for African leaders to share visions and coordinate ways to end the conflicts that continue to tear Africa apart and hinder its progress.

In the broader context of peacemaking, the Angolan Foreign Minister also announced that the 4th Luanda Biennial for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence will also take place in October. MGM/DOJ SC/DOJ