Angola: Death Toll Rises to Three in Car Collision in Northern Cabinda

26 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The number of deaths from a truck collision that occurred on Monday morning in the village of Fortaleza, Ngoio municipality, Cabinda province, has risen to three.

A note from the Provincial Interior Delegation sent to ANGOP Tuesday indicates that two of the three seriously injured arrived at the Cabinda Military Region Hospital without vital signs.

Updated data from the accident, which involved a Kamaz truck of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and a Volvo vehicle, indicates 34 injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

The injured continue to receive medical care at the Cabinda Military Region Hospital. JFC/JL/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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