Angola: Over 1,000 Liters of Smuggled Petrol Seized in Cuvango

Cuvango — A total of 1.300 liters of petrol were seized in the municipality of Cuvango, province of Huíla, on Monday, on suspicion of smuggling, ANGOP learned.

A group of 7 citizens were arrested as part of Operation "Kukongolola", launched by the National Police with the aim of strengthening public security and combating illicit practices in the region.

The information was given on Tuesday to ANGOP by the 2nd municipal commander of the National Police in Cuvango, Chief Inspector Distinto David, adding that the product is the most smuggled in the municipality, especially for rural transport on motorcycles, therefore almost always unavailable at gas stations.

In addition to the seized gasoline, two employees of the only gas station in the municipality were detained, suspected of facilitating clandestine refueling at night, which drives up the price of the product.

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O operation also seized several empty drums that would be used for fuel illegal storage, a practice that, according to the authorities, represents one of the biggest concerns of the defense and security forces in the municipality.

He explained that the Police also recorded the theft of 5 butane gas cylinders inside a residence and the theft of 19 head of cattle, 16 in the municipality of Jamba Mineira and three in the headquarters of Cuvango.

The official considered the preliminary assessment of the operation positive, emphasizing that police actions have contributed to the reduction of complaints related to the theft of livestock and household goods.

Chief Inspector Distinto David stated that the operation is taking place from the 26th to the 31st of this month and also covers the fight against illegal gold mining, the vandalism of public property and other criminal practices. MS/CF/DOJ