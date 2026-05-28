Africa: Angola's Energy and Water Sector Aligned With Africa's Challenges

Luanda — The International Relation specialist, Paulo Quaresma, stated on Monday in Luanda, that the Energy and Water sector in Angola has consolidated itself as one of the fundamental pillars for building a modern, sovereign country, over the last 50 years, with a vision of regional and continental integration.

In statements to ANGOP, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the African Continent, celebrated May 25, he highlighted the country's journey since National Independence in 1975, considering that it reflects a continuous commitment by the State to human dignity and sustainable development.

Africa has an approximate population of 1.57 billion people, representing about 18.83% of the world's population. Of these, about 57% of the population does not have access to electricity and more than 411 million people lacked access to drinking water in 2020, a reality that limits economic and social development.

In Paulo Quaresma's view, Angola inherited an extremely limited and concentrated energy and water system, a situation that got worse due to the long years of armed conflict.

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However, he emphasized that the peace achieved in 2002 paved the way for structural investments that transformed the country's socioeconomic reality.

"The arrival of energy and water to communities means more economic opportunities, better health, more education, and better prospects for the future," he emphasized.

Energy security and industrialization

In the energy sector, the expert pointed out that the increase in production, transport, and distribution capacity has improved the stability of the system and attracted private investment.

For the interviewee, large hydroelectric projects were crucial in changing the national landscape, with particular emphasis on the Capanda, Cambambe, and Laúca dams.

Advances in water supply and climate resilience

In the water sector, Paulo Quaresma classified the works of the Quilonga Grande Water Supply System and the Bita Water Treatment Plant (WTP) as strategic responses to population growth, crucial infrastructures to guarantee access to the precious liquid in the provinces of Luanda and Icolo e Bengo.

He also highlighted the social and humanitarian impact of the Program to Combat the Effects of Drought in Southern Angola (PCESSA).

Through the construction of canals, reservoirs, and pipelines, the program has increased the resilience of local communities to climate change, protecting livestock and supporting family farming. OP/CS/CF/DOJ