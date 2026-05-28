Angola Has Hydroelectric Potential of 18,000 Megawatts

Luanda — Angola has an estimated energy potential of 18,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity, 50,000 megawatts of solar power, 3,000 megawatts of wind and biomass energy, the Secretary of State for Energy, Arlindo Carlos said on Friday.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the 2nd International Conference on Energy and Water, taking place on the 28th and 29th of this month, at the Talatona Conference Center (CCTA), in Luanda, he recalled that the country currently has an installed energy capacity of six thousand and 400 megawatts, of which 70 percent comes from renewable sources.

The government official made it known that in the energy sector, Angola has already achieved an electrification rate of around 48 percent, stressing that the goal is to exceed 50 percent by 2027.

Arlindo Carlos also highlighted the ongoing investments to expand the national electrical grid, including the interconnection of the southern provinces of the country, as well as the project to connect Cabinda to the national electrical system through the province of Zaire.

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In the water sector, he acknowledged that supply challenges still persist, especially in Luanda, ensuring that the Executive is implementing structuring projects, such as the Bita and Quilonga Grande systems, aimed at reinforcing the distribution of drinking water to the capital and adjacent areas.

The Secretary of State called for the preservation of public infrastructure, condemning acts of sabotage against electrical lines and water supply systems.

Regarding the conference, he noted that

will serve as a strategic platform to debate the sustainable future of Angola's energy and water sectors, as part of the celebrations of 50 years of National Independence.

He recognized that the Energy and Water sector plays a determining role in the functioning of schools, hospitals, companies, agriculture and industry, contributing to the economic and social development of Angola and the Southern region.

The conference is expected to feature more than 500 participants from around 20 countries, including representatives from multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, African Development Bank and the European Union.

The event will also include a technology fair, photo exhibition and networking sessions, with the aim of promoting innovation, institutional cooperation and investment opportunities in the energy and water sectors.

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The initiative aims to strengthen technical, scientific and institutional dialogue around strategic themes linked to energy sustainability, water resources management, investment, innovation, international cooperation and public policies for the country's development. FG/DC/DOJ