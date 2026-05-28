Angola: Police Officers Vaccinated Against Monkeypox in Cabinda

27 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Police officers deployed in border areas of Cabinda province with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were vaccinated against monkeypox on Wednesday.

The launch of the vaccination campaign took place at the Yema border post and was witnessed by the provincial delegate of the Interior in Cabinda, Commissioner Francisco Notícia Baptista.

Notícia Baptista said that 900 doses of vaccines were made available by local health authorities for the prevention and control of monkeypox among the military personnel.

He appealed to the forces stationed in border areas with the neighboring country for strict observance of preventive measures to avoid the spread of the disease in the region.

Angola has reported three positive cases of the disease, two in Cabinda province and one in Uige. ING/JFC/JL/AMP

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