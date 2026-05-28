Angola: Death Toll Rises to 29 in Mine Collapse in Bengo Province

The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Nambuangongo, Bengo Province, has risen to 29.

Caxito — The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine on Saturday in the municipality of Nambuangongo, Bengo Province, has risen from 28 to 29, as well as the number of injured increased from three to ten and they are hospitalized in provincial hospitals.

The information was released to ANGOP on Monday by the director of the Press Office of the Ministry of the Interior Delegation in that region of the country, Chief Superintendent Gaspar Luís Carlos Inácio.

He added that cCurrently, search and rescue operations continue, with National Police, Firefighters, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), and National Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA) technicians on site.

The process of identifying the bodies is also underway and families are receiving social and psychological support from the provincial government, which has also provided three buses for their transportation.

In addition to this, Operation "Gold Thread 2" is underway in the municipalities of Quicunzo, Muxaluando, and Ambriz, with 87 citizens already detained on suspicion of extracting and illegally mining strategic minerals such as gold.

He added that the authorities remain increasingly committed to combating illegal gold mining, a strategic resource whose extraction can only be carried out legally and under state control, reiterating that the funerals of those affected are scheduled for Tuesday and for that the government has already provided urns and resources to support the families.

However, the provincial governor, Maria Antónia Nelumba, visited the commune of Canacassala on Sunday to express her solidarity and guaranteed the full assistance of the provincial Government.

PA/MRA/DOJ