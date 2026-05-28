Angolan Firefighters Record 49 Deaths Over Weekend

Luanda — At least 49 people died and 47 were injured over the weekend in Angola, following 112 incidents recorded by the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

According to the corporation's 72-hour incident report, which ANGOP had access to on Monday, there was an increase of 34 deaths, a decrease of 48 injuries, and 31 fewer incidents compared to the same period last year.

Among the deaths, 28 died of landslides, 10 due to traffic accidents, seven due to presumed drownings, and one each due to unknown causes, a serious fall, physical assault, and alleged suicide by hanging.

Regarding those injured, the document states that 27 resulted from traffic accidents, six from physical assault, four from landslides, three from attacks by wild animals, and two from domestic accidents, each resulting from bee stings, a serious fall, tripping, and burns.

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The bulletin highlights the deaths of 28 people due to landslides in an artisanal mine in the municipality of Nambuangongo, Bengo province, with ages ranging from 20 to 35 years.

The document also emphasizes the travel accident, with eight deaths and five injuries, on Sunday night, following a traffic accident on Fidel de Castro Avenue, in the direction of Benfica 11 de Novembro neighborhoods, in the municipality of Belas, Luanda province.

In the last 72 hours, the SPCB also carried out 133 various rescue services, notably 73 pre-hospital care situations.

The report emphasizes that, during the period under analysis, the corporation had a total of 2,424 active firefighters and 104 assets, including firefighting equipment, rescue vehicles, aquariums, ambulances, boats and others.

CPM/VIC/MRA/DOJ