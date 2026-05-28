Angola: Polio Campaign - Over 779,000 Children Vaccinated in Huambo

Huambo — A total of 779,693 children under the age of 5 were vaccinated against polio last weekend in the province of Huambo.

In Monday's press statements, the local coordinator of the vaccination program, Isaac Kassenje, said that a catch-up immunization is currently underway to reach the 812,092 children targeted.

He stated that the number of children vaccinated during the campaign, which began on the 22nd of the current month, corresponds to 96% of the target.

The official stressed that the catch-up is taking place in the province's 17 municipalities, especially in areas where the teams did not immunize all children, so that by the end of Monday, they can all benefit and the target of 100% can be reached.

He explained that when the team of investigators locates a child without their ring finger painted, they must report it to the supervisors so that the child can be properly vaccinated.

Isaac Kassenje advised parents and guardians to continue cooperating with the vaccination teams, who are still circulating in the neighborhoods at this time.

In the campaign's first round, held from March 27 to 29, 788,919 children were immunized in the province, corresponding to a coverage of 97%. ZZN/ALH/CF/DOJ