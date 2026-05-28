Angolan Armed Forces 'S Chief of Staff Defends Strengthened Cooperation

Luanda — The Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Air Force General Altino dos Santos, defended on Tuesday, the need for African leaders to strengthen cooperation and prioritize inclusive policies aimed at development, peace and the well-being of the populations.

The general made the statement, while addressing a lecture on the theme "Africa - Peace, Security, Stability and Development", in reference to Africa Day, celebrated on May 25.

The high-ranking officer said the continent continues to face complex challenges, such as political instability, terrorism, violent extremism, forced migrations, poverty, climate change and others, requiring concerted and committed responses from African leaders.

According to the four-star general, the Armed Forces reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of territorial integrity, peace and regional stability, in accordance with the constitutional principles and security mechanisms of the African Union.

The general highlighted the role of African youth, women, academic institutions, civil society, and defense and security agencies in building a safer, more resilient, and prosperous Africa.

For the Chief of the General Staff of the FAA, celebrating Africa Day represents renewing hope in a united continent, capable of transforming its natural, cultural, and human resources into shared prosperity and sustainable development.

The event, which was organized by the General Staff of the FAA, aimed to celebrate the day of the African continent. LDN/SC/DAN/AMP