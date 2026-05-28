Angola: Rural Electrification Expands Across Cuanza-Sul Province

Sumbe — The province of Cuanza-Sul is registering significant progress in electrification projects, within the scope of the National Program for Expanding Access to Electricity, with thousands of new household connections planned for several municipalities in the region.

According to a note from the Ministry of Energy and Water, which ANGOP had access to this Monday, the projects cover the villages south of Calulo, Conda, and the municipalities of Seles, Ebo, and Condé.

The initiative aims to expand access to electricity, improve public services, and boost the social and economic development of communities in Cuanza-Sul.

It indicates that the electrification project for the villages south of Calulo has reached approximately 73 percent completion of the medium-voltage line and foresees the completion of more than 1,200 household connections, in addition to the installation of 842 public lighting points and 30 transformer stations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the municipality of Seles, the rural electrification project has reached approximately 97 percent completion of the high-voltage line, at a time when the low-voltage and public lighting networks have already been completed.

The project includes 1,500 household connections, 750 streetlights, and 15 transformer stations.

The project to electrify the municipalities of Ebo and Condé is currently at approximately 84 percent physical completion, including the future construction of a substation in the first municipality, 31 transformer stations, and approximately three thousand household connections.

In turn, the project for the village of Conda is in the preparatory phase and foresees more than 900 household connections, 182 public lighting points, and 11 transformer stations.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, the investments aim to strengthen energy infrastructure, expand electricity transmission and distribution networks, and improve the population's access to essential services, such as schools, health units, and public institutions.

It states that rural electrification is a strategic priority for the Angolan Executive, as it contributes to boosting local economies, creating business opportunities, social inclusion, and reducing regional inequalities.

Therefore, it reaffirms its commitment to continue expanding the electricity grid throughout the country, with the aim of bringing the benefits of development to urban and rural communities and improving the living conditions of the Angolan population. FF/ALH/DAN/DOJ