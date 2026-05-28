Angola Exported Over 93 Million Barrels of Crude Oil in 2025

Luanda — Angola exported approximately 93,077 barrels of crude oil in 2025, a 7% decrease compared to 2024, according to the Management Report of the National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

The top exported crude oil commodities are Dália, Hungo, and Paz-Flor, which together account for 52,766,252 barrels, representing 57% of the exported volume.

According to the report, this performance demonstrates the resilience of operations in mature blocks, which continue to guarantee the stability of the National Concessionaire's export flow, even in the face of the natural challenges of declining production.

A comparative analysis of export performance by raw material between 2024 and 2025 shows a 54% reduction on the gindungo crude well, reflecting lower production availability, which limited its market presence and reduced its ability to capture favourable differentials.

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According to ANPG, the Girassol terminal also registered a 42% reduction, resulting from a technical stoppage combined with the natural decline in production, increasing the risk of insufficient inconsistency, a determining factor for maintaining price premiums.

Otherwise, the report shows that the olombendo crude well showed a 74% growth, driven by increased production levels, which represents greater commercial availability and greater flexibility in placing volumes.

Additionally, the start of production at the Agogo terminal in 2025 resulted in a 100% variation compared to the previous year, thus contributing to the diversification of the gindungo crude well portfolio.

The document indicates that this portfolio repositioning had direct implications for prices and differences obtained, insofar as the consistency of quantity, the quality of the crude oil, and the available volumes directly influence the attractiveness of Angolan crude and its positioning relative to international benchmarks.

Production

In the past year, average oil production stood at 1.04 million barrels daily, registering a decrease of approximately 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, due to unplanned production losses throughout the period, with particular emphasis on Blocks 0, 15, 15/06, 17 and 18, coupled with a reduction in some oil concessions.

The report also indicates a decline of approximately 0.5% in the operational efficiency of the facilities.

In the natural gas segment, daily production stands at 2.7 billion cubic feet per day, registering a growth of 2.56% compared to the previous year.

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However, of this volume, approximately 885 million cubic feet per day were destined for the Angola LNG liquefaction unit, reinforcing the country's commitment to the sustainable monetization of gas resources and the progressive diversification of the national energy matrix. ACC/CS/MRA/DOJ