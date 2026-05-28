South Africa: Limpopo Police Sound Alarm Over Violence - South African News Briefs - May 28, 2026

Limpopo Crime Concerns Despite Murder Decline

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has raised concerns over recent violent crimes reported in the province, reports SABC News. The province has seen a decrease in serious crimes, including murder, rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Hadebe said that the reported cases are still worrying. Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says despite a decrease in several crime categories, the levels of violence and criminality in South Africa are still unacceptably high. He said that there have been 58 murders per day during the fourth quarter, that is, January to March this year.

Lenasia Cops Probed Over Extortion Claims

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Police are investigating allegations of extortion, intimidation and abuse of power involving two Lenasia police officers, a businessman and two Pakistani entrepreneurs, reports EWN. The case centres on claims by businessmen Sifuan Nawaz and Aadil Ishfaq, who built a profitable SIM card distribution business. Nawaz and Ishfaq allege their troubles began after businessman Mohammed Ayub allegedly demanded a share in their successful SIM card distribution company. They claim that they refused to give Ayub a share in the business, adding that this marked the start of a long-running dispute. They allege that after their refusal, Ayub drew them into a transport logistics business. According to Nawaz and Ishfaq, their role was to buy the trucks, insure them, maintain them, and pay the drivers, while Ayub sourced loads transported in and out of South Africa. The businessmen said that two Lenasia police officers, a warrant officer and a sergeant, were used to open false cases against them, using warrants that were not confirmed to have been authorised. Ishfaq was arrested on immigration-related charges and spent 257-day detention. Investigators have reportedly confirmed claims that immigration records were altered.

Taxi Boss Joe Ferrari Case Returns to Court

The case involving taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and his three co-accused is set to return to the Delmas Magistrate’s Court, reports SABC News. Sibanyoni’s co-accused are Daniel Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Sindane. They face charges of extortion and money laundering. The matter was removed after state prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court. Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest. The National Prosecuting Authority has since applied for leave to appeal the ruling against the prosecutor.

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