Kenya: National Prayer Breakfast Underway Amid Calls for Forgiveness, Reconciliation Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — The 2026 National Prayer Breakfast is underway at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, bringing together political, religious and business leaders under a call for forgiveness and reconciliation amid rising political tensions ahead of the next General Election.

Hosted by the Senate under Parliament's rotational arrangement, the annual event has drawn local and international delegations for prayers, reflection and discussions on national unity and leadership.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the country in prayers during the annual gathering, which is being hosted by the Senate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi noted that the National Prayer Breakfast, alternately hosted by the Senate and the National Assembly, remains a key platform for national leaders to reflect on the country's direction beyond partisan politics.

Kingi said this year's theme was deliberately chosen in response to the country's growing political heat, urging leaders to embrace restraint and dialogue.

"We have over one year to the election day, but if you listen to politicians crisscrossing this country and the kind of statements being released out there, the temperatures are rising day after day, and that is not good for this country," Kingi said ahead of the event.

"Therefore, we need to tone down, and you can only tone down if you address the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation."

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo, a member of the Bunge Fellowship, said the event presents an opportunity for leaders to seek healing and national renewal.

"Before you look for forgiveness, you need to reconcile with those who have wronged you," Maanzo said.

He added that the proceedings would be broadcast live on television and social media platforms to enable Kenyans to follow the national prayers.

The event comes against a backdrop of heightened political activity, with leaders intensifying mobilisation campaigns across the country despite the 2027 elections being more than a year away.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro during the National Prayer Breakfast Women Convocation a precursor event held on Wednesday ,National Assembly Speaker Wetang'ula singled out Gen Zs and millennials as key drivers of accountability and reform.

"I am encouraged by the participation of our young people in national conversations today. They are challenging institutions to become more transparent, accountable, and responsive," the Speaker said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wetang'ula said leaders must create environments where young people's creativity, talents and aspirations can thrive, adding that Parliament remains committed to representing the voices and concerns of Kenyans.

"But leadership today demands more than authority. It demands humility. It demands empathy. And above all, it demands the willingness to listen, even when the conversations are uncomfortable," he said.

The National Prayer Breakfast traditionally brings together leaders from Parliament, government, the private sector, religious organisations and international delegations for prayers and conversations on leadership, peace and national cohesion.