Kenya: KeNHA Orders Removal of Structures Along Three Highways, Gives Traders 30-Day Ultimatum

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day notice to traders, developers and roadside operators to remove unauthorised structures erected along sections of three major roads in the North Rift and Western regions.

In a public notice dated May 27, 2026, the roads agency warned that it will begin demolishing all illegal developments on road reserves after June 26 to pave the way for road reserve protection activities.

The directive targets structures along the Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139) and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12) roads.

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KeNHA said the notice applies to all individuals and businesses that have encroached on both the new and old road alignments along the affected highways.

"The Authority hereby notifies the public and all roadside development operators and traders to remove all structures on the road reserve whose installation is not duly approved," the agency said.

The affected developments include makeshift stalls, permanent and semi-permanent buildings, billboards, directional and advertising signs, tree nursery beds and other installations erected without approval within the designated road reserve.

KeNHA said the enforcement exercise is intended to safeguard road corridors and ensure compliance with regulations governing public infrastructure.

"All the operators are, therefore, through this notice directed to remove all the said structures within 30 days from the date of this notice. This is to pave the way for the implementation of road reserve protection activities," the notice read.

The authority cautioned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeline would trigger forced removal of the structures without further communication to the owners.

"Upon the expiry of this notice, June 26, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority will remove all the said encroachments as mandated by Clause 49 of the Roads Act, 2007 without any further reference to the owners/operators, and where applicable, at the owner's cost," KeNHA said.

KeNHA urged affected persons seeking clarification to contact the agency through its customer care channels or official communication platforms.