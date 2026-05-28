Kenya: Kalonzo Calls for Urgent School Safety Reforms After Utumishi Girls Academy Fire Tragedy

Nairobi — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on the government to ensure that expressions of grief over the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy are matched with urgent reforms to improve safety standards in schools across the country.

Kalonzo stressed that mourning alone is not enough, urging that it must be followed by concrete action to protect learners and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"Today, as the political leadership gathers for the National Prayer Breakfast, I call upon them not to let today's prayers end in that hall. Let them translate into urgent and decisive action," he said.

He further emphasized that leaders will ultimately be judged not by their words during moments of prayer and reflection, but by the tangible decisions and policies they implement afterward.

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"As leaders, we will be judged not by what we said in prayer this morning, but by what we did for the least of these in the days that follow," Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo urged Kenyans to honor the victims not only through mourning and tributes, but through meaningful and lasting reforms that ensure no family has to endure similar pain again.

"Let us honour these young lives not merely with tears and tributes, but with action that ensures no other family endures this unbearable pain."

The remarks come amid renewed national debate on safety standards in boarding schools following the deadly incident, with leaders facing mounting pressure to strengthen oversight and emergency preparedness.