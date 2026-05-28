Angola: Police Arrests 132 Citizens in Ambriz During Operation 'Golden Thread 2'

27 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — A total of 132 citizens, aged between 18 and 60, were detained in the municipality of Ambriz, province of Bengo, as part of Operation "Gold Thread 2," which is being carried out by the National Police against illegal gold mining.

The citizens were detained in the localities of Kala Kamoco and Kinzove, in the municipality of Ambriz, suspected of committing crimes of illegal exploitation of strategic gold mines, criminal association, tax evasion, illegal entry and stay in the national territory, among others.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in that province, Chief Superintendent Gaspar Luís Inácio, those detained include 20 foreign citizens from the DRC and 18 women.

In the operation, 7 motorcycles, 6 generators, a water pump, a freezer, 3 vehicles were seized, and a homemade hunting rifle was recovered.

Operation "Golden Thread 2" involves more than 300 National Police officers and aims to dismantle gold mining areas in the province of Bengo.

Recently, 29 citizens died due to the collapse of an artisanal mine in the municipality of Nambuangongo while illegally mining for gold. CJ/PA/CF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.