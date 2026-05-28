Angola and Argentina Talk On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Buenos Aires — Angola and Argentina discussed, on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors and deepening bilateral partnerships between the countries.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the issues were addressed during a working meeting between the Angolan ambassador to Argentina, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, and the Secretary of International Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, Fernando Brun.

During the meeting, the two entities reviewed the preparations for the II Bilateral Meeting between Angola and Argentina, scheduled for July 2nd and 3rd, 2026, in Buenos Aires, a meeting that should bring together high-ranking government officials from both countries.

On that occasion, the Angolan diplomat conveyed the intention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, to make an official visit to Argentina later this year, and requested information on the availability of the Argentine official Pablo Quirno's schedule for high-level meetings.

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In the economic field, Azevedo Xavier Francisco presented the priorities of the Angolan Executive in terms of attracting foreign private investment, highlighting the projects for the construction of three new oil refineries in Angola, in which Argentine entrepreneurs could participate as strategic partners.

The ambassador also mentioned that Angola is committed to attracting investments in the steel, food processing and energy transport sectors, areas considered fundamental to the process of diversifying the national economy.

In turn, Fernando Brun expressed his willingness to work towards the realization of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' visit to Argentina and reiterated his country's interest in deepening economic cooperation with Angola.

The Argentine official also highlighted the potential for complementarity between the economies of the two countries and expressed openness to encouraging the involvement of Argentine businesses in structuring projects in Angola.

Fernando Brun also added that Argentina has a policy of facilitating business with foreign countries. ART/DOJ