Angola: Polio Campaign - Over 200,000 Children Vaccinated in Viana Municipality

27 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Viana — A total of 293,454 children aged under five, out of the 338,098 planned, were vaccinated against polio in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda, in the 2nd round of the campaign that took place from May 22 to 24.

According to the local public health chief, Idalécio Marciel, the evaluation is positive at around 78%, noting that health units remain open to vaccinate children.

He mentioned that 1,926 people were involved in the activity, from vaccinators, registrars and mobilizers who ensured house-to-house coverage, fixed posts and health units.

The polio vaccination campaign is an initiative that integrates the new National Immunization Strategy 2026-2030 to promote child protection.

Poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis) is an acute contagious disease caused by a virus that can infect children and adults through direct contact with feces or secretions eliminated through the mouth of sick people and, in severe cases, can cause paralysis in the lower limbs.

HDC/VIC/CF/DOJ

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