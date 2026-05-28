Kenya: 23 Shortlisted for PSC Slot As Interviews Kick-Off in June 8

Nairobi — Members of the public have been invited to submit information on shortlisted candidates for appointment to the Public Service Commission as part of the ongoing recruitment process.

The Selection Panel overseeing the recruitment called for sworn affidavits containing credible information on any of the candidates to be submitted by June 5, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Submissions can be delivered physically to Harambee House in Nairobi or sent via email to the panel.

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The move is aimed at enhancing transparency and public participation in the appointment process for one of the country's key constitutional commissions.

The shortlisted candidates are expected to undergo interviews between June 8 and June 10 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Panel chairperson Arthur A. Osiya said the process is being conducted in line with constitutional and statutory requirements, emphasizing integrity and accountability in public service appointments.

Candidates drawn from across the country include Yufnalis Ndege Okubo (Busia), Roselyn Nyamato Kwenda (Nyamira), John Mutegi Muriungi (Tharaka-Nithi), Getrude Nguku (Makueni), Elizabeth Wangu Wachiuri (Nyeri), Charles Kyale (Kitui), and Dr. Davinson Mghanga Mwaisaka (Nairobi), among others.

The Public Service Commission plays a critical role in managing human resources in the public sector, including recruitment, promotions, and disciplinary control.

Candidates have been instructed to present original documents, including national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, and clearances from key institutions such as the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a registered Credit Reference Bureau, and the Higher Education Loans Board.

They are also required to submit a self-declaration form stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and proof of recognition of foreign qualifications where applicable.