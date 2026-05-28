Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Utumishi Girls Fire Victims Killed in Dormitory Blaze, Orders Focus On Rescue, Treatment

Capital FM
Utumishi Girls Academy
28 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned the victims of the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, where students were killed after a dormitory blaze, describing the incident as a national tragedy.

In his message of condolence, the President expressed sorrow over the loss of young lives and extended sympathies to grieving families, teachers, and the school community affected by the disaster.

He said government efforts are currently focused on ongoing rescue operations, treatment of the injured, and urgent support for affected families as emergency response teams continue to manage the aftermath of the fire.

The Head of State noted that no words could adequately comfort parents who have lost their children, adding that the government stands with all those impacted during this painful moment.

"As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," President Ruto said in his message.

The President further confirmed that investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the fire that engulfed the school dormitory, leading to fatalities and injuries among students.

Security and education officials have been deployed to the institution to coordinate rescue efforts, provide psychosocial support, and ensure accountability in the aftermath of the incident.

The tragedy has sparked widespread grief across the country, with calls growing for stricter safety measures in boarding schools to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities are expected to release further updates as rescue operations and investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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