Uganda: Air Traffic Controller Urges Ugandan Youth to Consider Aviation Careers

Kampala -- Many young Ugandans dream of becoming pilots when they think about aviation. Yet one of the industry's most critical professions remains largely unknown to the public -- air traffic control.

Speaking during an interview on Meet The Boss, the Public Relations Officer of the Uganda Air Traffic Controllers Association, Raymond Atuhairwe, called on young Ugandans, particularly those with science backgrounds, to consider careers in air traffic control.

He described the profession as both rewarding and essential to the safety of thousands of passengers travelling through Ugandan airspace every day.

Atuhairwe explained that air traffic controllers are responsible for maintaining safe separation between aircraft, guiding planes during take-off and landing, and coordinating movements within Uganda's airspace and with neighbouring countries.

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"People often see pilots, but behind every safe flight there is an air traffic controller making sure aircraft maintain safe distances from one another and that movements are coordinated with neighboring countries," he said.

According to Atuhairwe, controllers rely on advanced radar systems, communication equipment and real-time surveillance screens to monitor aircraft and prevent conflicts in the air.

A normal day at Entebbe International Airport involves managing scheduled departures, arrivals and overflying aircraft, with some of the busiest periods occurring during afternoons when both international and domestic flights converge.

"There are times when we have to hold aircraft in the air for several minutes, especially when VIP flights arrive. Our priority is always safety," he explained.

Atuhairwe's own path into aviation began far from the airport.

Born in Rukungiri District, he attended Kyamakanda Primary School before joining Mbarara High School and later Mbarara University of Science and Technology, where he studied Physics and Mathematics, majoring in Mathematics.

Before joining aviation, he worked as a Mathematics and Physics teacher.

"I applied together with about 2,000 other candidates, yet only 16 were selected. Fortunately, I was among them," he recalled.

Atuhairwe joined the aviation sector in 2012 and has since advanced through multiple levels of training and certification.

Air traffic controllers undergo extensive classroom and practical instruction, beginning with aerodrome control before progressing to approach control and area surveillance responsibilities.

"Every level requires additional training and licensing. Right now I am completing my fifth rating, which is Area Surveillance Control," he said.

The profession, he added, demands strong analytical abilities, quick decision-making skills and a solid background in science subjects.

"You need Mathematics, Physics, Geography and other science subjects. The training is intensive, but once you qualify, it is a very rewarding career," he said.

Atuhairwe revealed that the aviation sector currently has opportunities for young people interested in the profession, noting that applicants are generally required to be below 26 years of age due to the demanding nature of the training.

He also stressed that the field offers opportunities for both men and women, saying women currently make up about 30 percent of Uganda's air traffic control workforce.

Despite the rewards, he acknowledged that the profession comes with immense responsibility.

Atuhairwe recalled one of his most difficult experiences involving a British Airways aircraft flying from Lusaka that developed engine trouble and had to divert to Entebbe.

"It was a very tense situation because every decision matters. You remain focused until the aircraft lands safely," he said.

He also pointed to challenges posed by equipment failures and power outages, situations that require calmness, teamwork and strict adherence to safety procedures.

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Away from work, Atuhairwe is a husband and father of three who says hard work, education and perseverance helped him overcome the loss of his parents at a young age.

Today, he hopes more Ugandan students and parents will learn about air traffic control and recognise it as a viable and impactful profession.

"I want young people to know that aviation is not only about being a pilot. Air traffic control is an exciting profession that offers opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to national development while ensuring the safety of air travel," he said.

As Uganda's aviation industry continues to grow, Atuhairwe believes the country will require more skilled controllers to manage increasing air traffic and support expansion in the sector.

For many science students searching for a unique and meaningful career path, he said, aviation may offer opportunities far beyond the cockpit.