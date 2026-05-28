South Africa: Bafana Bafana Have 'The Nation Behind Them'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Bafana Bafana will carry the hopes and dreams of the nation with them as they head to the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States of America, and Canada from next month.

The President said this on Wednesday night during a send-off dinner for the men's national football squad and the announcement of the final 26-man team by Bafana Bafana Head Coach, Hugo Broos.

President Ramaphosa assured the team that as they travel to the tournament, they will be wrapped in the support of South Africans nationwide.

"You will carry with you the hopes, the dreams, and the prayers of more than 62 million South Africans. Our people will be with you every step of the way," said the President.

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He said Bafana Bafana were back with belief and purpose.

"They're back with courage, and they're back where they belong among the giants of world football.

"For many years, the people of South Africa have longed for this moment. Through triumphs and disappointments, and through difficult qualifying campaigns and rebuilding seasons, South Africans never stopped believing in this team.

"We supported you as a team in our homes, in our communities, in our stadiums, and in our hearts. And today, that faith has been rekindled and rewarded," President Ramaphosa said.

The senior men's national football team last qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2002 with the last participation coming via host nation status in 2010.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that qualification alone should not be the end, encouraging the squad to aim for ultimate glory.

"By qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in more than two decades, you have already written your names into the proud sporting history of our country.

"But fellow South Africans are not satisfied with just qualifying alone. No. We do not want group stages. We do not want early exits. We do not want to hear the words, eliminated or bowing out. We want to see you compete with courage, determination and believe until the very end.

"We want to see you bring that trophy back home," he urged.

The President acknowledged the rigorous journey the team had travelled to reach this point, having faced strong opposition from the Nigerian, Zimbabwean, Lesotho, Rwandan and Benin national teams for a qualifying berth.

"The road to the World Cup has required resilience, sacrifice, discipline and long-term commitment by everyone.

"It has demanded investment in football development and grassroots structures, in coaching, in clubs, our wonderful clubs that not only win here at home, like Orlando Pirates...and we congratulate them. We also congratulate [Mamelodi] Sundowns who have conquered football on the nation, and they stand, and they sit at the top of the continent," he said.

He told the team they were not just footballers, but "ambassadors of our democracy, of our resilience and of our national spirit".

"The diversity of this squad and the technical team reflects the true character of South Africa. A constitutional democracy founded on dignity, equality, non-racialism and opportunity for all. You represent the very best of who we are as a people," he said.

Furthermore, their participation is a "rare opportunity" not only for themselves, but for the entire nation.

"History has now presented this generation of Bafana Bafana with a very rare, precious opportunity to rise again and to reclaim South Africa's place among the elite nations of world football.

"We ask you to do one thing: Seize the moment. This is your moment, but we want you to know that this is also South Africa's moment. Play with freedom, play with pride of a very proud nation. Play for one another but play for South Africa and its people," President Ramaphosa concluded.

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The Bafana Bafana squad that will take on the world's best at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Captain), Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Bradley Cross.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha.

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster and Thapelo Maseko.

Bafana Bafana will face Mexico in the tournament opener on 11 June 2026.