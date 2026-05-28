Kenya: Police Officers' Children Among Most Affected As Murkomen Assures Full Probe Into Utumishi Girls Fire

Nairobi — The government has pledged a comprehensive investigation into the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School in Gilgil, as the country comes to terms with a tragedy that has claimed the lives of 16 students and left several others injured.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the state is working closely with affected families, noting that many of the learners at the school are children of officers serving in the National Police Service (NPS).

"We are standing with the families affected by this tragic incident," Murkomen said on Thursday, May 28, as he addressed the media.

He urged the public to remain calm and avoid the spread of unverified information as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

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At the same time, the CS assured Kenyans that all relevant agencies had been deployed to the scene to establish what led to the incident, which has sparked national concern and mourning.

"This is a serious tragedy for our country, and the investigations into this tragedy will be thorough," he said. "The DCI is here, crime scene investigators are already on site, and officers from the Government Chemist are also present. All processes will be undertaken, including DNA tests."

Murkomen confirmed that emergency and investigative teams, including officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), crime scene experts and the Government Chemist, are already on the ground conducting forensic work.

He said the government will rely on scientific procedures, including DNA testing, to help identify victims and establish the exact cause of the fire.

As part of the emergency response, the government has also activated support systems for affected families and survivors. Murkomen announced that a national emergency hotline has been set up to assist those seeking help.

"The hotline number has been given, which is 119, basically for people to call for help," he said. "We are working with the Kenya Red Cross, which is part of the national disaster management team, so that even as the children are at home, they can receive counselling services and psychosocial assistance wherever they may be."

The Interior Ministry said psychosocial support and counselling services will be extended to survivors, families, and affected school communities as part of ongoing disaster response efforts.

Authorities have urged the public to allow investigators time to complete their work, as pressure mounts for answers over the cause of the deadly blaze.