Kenya: Motorists to Receive Traffic Fines Via SMS, Email Under New NTSA Enforcement System

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 - Motorists will soon begin receiving traffic fines via SMS and email under a new digital enforcement system aimed at modernizing traffic management, reducing court congestion, and improving compliance on Kenyan roads.

The government will from June 1, 2026, roll out the modernized enforcement framework for minor traffic offences, developed under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403).

The system has been finalized by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary and other enforcement agencies, following a review of minor traffic offence procedures.

According to the NTSA, the reform introduces a digital-first model where motorists may be notified of offences through police officers, traffic cameras, or electronic platforms.

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"The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to notify members of the public that the Government will operationalize a modernized enforcement framework for minor traffic offences under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), effective 1st June, 2026."

"Under the new framework, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer need to appear in court immediately. Instead, they may receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence."

Under the new system, offenders will receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence detailing the alleged violation, supporting evidence, applicable penalty, payment instructions, and response timelines.

Motorists will then have two options: pay the fine within the stipulated period to settle the matter without appearing in court, or challenge the allegation through the courts.

However, courts will retain discretion to adjust penalties and apply demerit points where necessary.

Notifications may be delivered physically, affixed to vehicles, or sent electronically via SMS, email, or approved digital enforcement platforms.

The NTSA has urged motorists to ensure their contact details are updated to avoid missed notifications.

Failure to respond to notices, settle fines, or appear in court where required may attract stiffer penalties. Motorists will also retain the right to access supporting evidence, including photographs and video footage, for any alleged offence.

The reform forms part of broader government efforts to streamline traffic enforcement, improve transparency, and enhance discipline on Kenyan roads amid rising congestion and compliance challenges.