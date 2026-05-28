Somalia: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Backs Somaliland Recognition

Hargeisa, May 28 (Horn Diplomat) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has called for the United States to formally recognize Somaliland, saying stronger ties with Hargeisa would advance American security and strategic interests in the Horn of Africa.

Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas and chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health, told Fox News Digital that Somaliland's location and willingness to cooperate with Washington make it a valuable security partner for the United States.

"Somaliland promises to be a critical counterterrorism ally for the United States, both because of its strong willingness to partner with us and because of its unique location," Cruz said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We should recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state and, in the meantime, significantly boost our counterterrorism cooperation," he added.

The remarks come amid growing international attention on Somaliland's strategic position along the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's most important maritime trade corridors.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)