Kenya: Ruto Says He Will Exit If Denied Second Term, Vows No Post-Election Violence

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said he will accept it if he does not secure a second term in office, insisting that his political future ultimately rests in God's hands, while at the same time assuring Kenyans that the country will hold peaceful elections in 2027.

Speaking during the national prayer breakfast, the President sought to calm political tensions and growing speculation over the next electoral cycle, saying Kenyans should remain confident in the country's democratic process.

"If God has decided Ruto will get a second term, he will. If God has decided otherwise, that is what will happen. And we will move on as a country," he said.

The Head of State added that he would respect any outcome of the elections, framing leadership transitions as part of a divine plan that cannot be altered by human effort.

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"What God has decided, no man can change So relax. People are in a panic, I don't know why."

President Ruto gave strong assurances that the 2027 General Election would be peaceful, free and fair, dismissing fears of potential instability or post-election unrest.

"And just for your comfort, between now and the next elections, we will drive the transformation of this country," he said.

"We are going to have elections. And they will be peaceful. And there will be no violence. And they will be free and fair. Yes, they will be free and fair."

The President insisted that Kenya had the capacity to conduct credible elections without descending into chaos, adding that efforts to divide the country would not succeed.

"Those who believe they will divide this country, they will not. They will not succeed," he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to remain calm and avoid unnecessary anxiety over succession politics, saying his administration remained focused on delivering national transformation in the remaining period before the next elections.

"Between now and the next elections, we will drive the transformation of this country," he said.

He reiterated that the government was committed to stability, development and continuity, stressing that political competition would not disrupt national unity.

The remarks come after claims by some political figures suggesting there is a plot to influence the outcome of the 2027 presidential election through extra-legal means.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission dismissed the claims by political actors suggesting they could influence the outcome of the 2027 General Election through extra-legal means, terming the remarks reckless, misleading and dangerous to the country's democratic stability.

In a statement issued on 26th May, IEBC said the utterances undermined public confidence in the electoral process and distorted perception of Kenya's democracy ahead of the next General Election.

The commission said the remarks had created unnecessary anxiety in the electoral environment, even though no election has been declared.

"IEBC considers such utterances to be unacceptable, reckless, and entirely baseless," the commission said.

The electoral body warned that repeated claims of planned election manipulation could mislead Kenyans and erode trust in institutions charged with managing elections.

"The utterances are clearly intended to instil fear, mislead the public and erode confidence in the integrity of the electoral system," IEBC said, urging Kenyans to ignore and avoid amplifying such statements.

The commission reiterated that the constitutional mandate to conduct and supervise elections rests solely with the IEBC under Article 88 of the Constitution and cannot be shared or assumed by any political actor or institution.

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IEBC chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said Kenya had, over the years, built a credible and resilient democratic system anchored in the rule of law, warning leaders against making inflammatory statements that could weaken public trust in electoral institutions.

"Kenya's leadership bears a responsibility to safeguard these gains and must therefore refrain from making unverified, inflammatory or misleading statements relating to vote-rigging or voter manipulation," the commission said.

IEBC also took issue with assertions portraying the commission as weak or compromised.

"Such claims are not only false and misleading but also deeply disrespectful to the institution and the constitutional role it plays in safeguarding the sovereign will of the people," the commission stated.