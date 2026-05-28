Namibia: Zirkas Racing Dials in for National Circuit Leg

What does it take to be a racing driver? The answers are as diverse as the cars on the track.

While Namibian motorsport enthusiasts love rally, circuit, and oval racing, each discipline demands a distinct skill set.

Unlike rallies, where teams start at intervals to beat the clock, circuit drivers must maintain intense concentration while sharing the asphalt with rivals fighting for the chequered flag.

Top Revs recently visited the Tony Rust Raceway west of Windhoek to spend time with the Zirkas Racing team.

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They are working hard behind the scenes to prepare their cars for leg 2 of the National Circuit Racing Championships on 30 May.

Deon Friedenthal, who has a few circuit races under his belt, and Zirk Coetzee, well-known for his drag racing exploits, completed several multifunctional practice rounds over the weekend.

Apart from gaining crucial seat time, it was an opportunity to iron out minor technical glitches that could cost valuable championship points.

Friedenthal's mechanical expertise was on full display.

After each test run, he made vital adjustments to ensure the engine, gearbox, and electronics were perfectly synced.

He said winning is not down to the car alone, but success depends heavily on driver skill and the technical know-how of the pit crew.

Friedenthal's weapon of choice is a Volkswagen Golf 4 GTi 1.8 20v turbo, fitted with a GT-35 turbo. It is no toy.

Flying down the long straight towards the spectator stands, the car easily clocks around 220km/h.

True to the racer's spirit of continuous improvement, Friedenthal focused on stability and brake cooling for the upcoming leg to avoid previous overheating issues.

"We added some air ducts to help cool down the braking system, and a stabiliser bar on the front chassis to prevent body flexing for better high-speed handling," he said.

Safety remains paramount in motorsport, where the lives of drivers, crews, officials, and spectators are on the line.

Consequently, every race car must pass a strict technical scrutiny by officials before hitting the track.

"We do not want to chase more power because we are 0.07 seconds away from breaking the Class B time limit.

I want to stay in Class B as I'm building championship points," Friedenthal explained, adding that while some competitors boast faster cars, his team relies on a clever budget-racing approach.

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Balancing his own preparation with mentoring Coetzee for his circuit racing debut has been a challenge, he said.

Coetzee, celebrated for his agility on the drag strip, admitted to a mix of excitement and nerves.

"Going on a track - especially Tony Rust - is not easy at all.

From a spectator's view, it does not look that fast, but from the inside, not knowing what is around the next corner or hill is a bit scary," he said.

Coetzee added that more seat time is rapidly building his confidence.

Meanwhile, Ndapa Auala, who oversees track racing development in Windhoek, promised a spectacular event, noting that several drivers began preparing their machines early this month.

Auala assured Top Revs that local motorsport is well on its way to reclaiming its former glory.