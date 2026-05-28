Uganda: Afcon 2027 Could Be Uganda's Greatest Tourism Moment Yet

Kampala — The Sports fraternity converged at the just concluded 10th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) with a unified message: the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not merely a football tournament, it is a once in a generation platform to introduce Uganda, and East Africa, to the world.

The 2027 edition will be the first AFCON ever co-hosted across three countries in East Africa that include Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, marking a historic milestone for continental football and for East African tourism. Qualification announcements are expected in September 2026, when 24 teams will be confirmed for the tournament.

Hassan El Kamah, CAF Commercial Director addressing delegates at POATE, underscored the scale of the opportunity. "Imagine three billion television viewers around the world seeing your brand during AFCON matches," he said. "This is the power of AFCON, an incredible platform for investment and tourism growth in Uganda."

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El Kamah noted that AFCON has grown into one of Africa's most powerful economic platforms. The 2027 edition is projected to generate more than USD 2 billion in combined economic impact across the three host nations. This figure is consistent with the impact recorded at AFCON 2025, which was hosted in Morocco and drew 66,526 spectators at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat final, with over 97 million cumulative viewers on beIN Sports alone. He also spoke to what makes the 2027 edition distinctive. "Our President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, always says it will be the best in the history of AFCON. Hosting three beautiful countries like Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania is something special," El Kamah said.

El Kamah issued a direct challenge to Uganda's private sector, urging airlines, hotels, tour operators, and experience providers to begin positioning now. "The window to build something worth visiting is real," he said. "But it won't stay open forever." With global qualification announcements expected in September 2026 and fan and media attention set to sharpen considerably from that point, stakeholders across hospitality, transport, entertainment and infrastructure have a closing window to prepare competitive, visitor-ready products and experiences.

FUFA Vice President Dr. Taibu Azar captured the national mood with clarity. "Football has always been Uganda's heartbeat," she said. "AFCON 2027 gives us the greatest stage we have ever had to show the world who we are not only as a football nation, but as a destination. When those fans arrive, they will find a country that is warm, beautiful, and unlike anywhere else on the continent. We are ready, and we are excited."

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Dr. Azar confirmed that preparations are accelerating on multiple fronts. "We have been working with Uganda Tourism Board since last year to identify ways we can diversify our product beyond wildlife and use this tournament to drive visibility and attract investments into music, hospitality, culture, and many others," she said.

Uganda Tourism Board CEO Juliana Kagwa described AFCON 2027 as "our single biggest tourism marketing opportunity in a generation." UTB's strategy centres on extending the visitor journey well beyond match days, connecting arriving fans to gorilla treks, source of the Nile, cultural experiences in Kampala, and Uganda's wider nature and adventure offering. "They come for the game, they stay for the Pearl of Africa," Kagwa said, encapsulating the board's approach to converting football fans into long-stay tourists. UTB is committed to secure destination partner marketing rights of AFCON to position destination Uganda to the globe.