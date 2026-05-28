Rwanda: How Bal Is Expanding Basketball Opportunities in Kigali

As the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs draw packed crowds at BK Arena, the tournament's impact is increasingly visible beyond the arena itself.

Across Kigali, basketball courts in communities such as Kimironko and Nyamirambo are becoming hubs where young people train, build friendships, find mentorship, and increasingly view sport as a pathway to education and employment.

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Rwanda's partnership with BAL, alongside initiatives such as Giants of Africa, has accelerated investment in community basketball infrastructure and youth programmes aimed at making the sport more accessible.

Basketball fever beyond BK Arena

In Kimironko, a 500-seat basketball court inaugurated in 2023 through a partnership involving BAL, FERWABA, Imbuto Foundation, and the Ministry of Sports now hosts regular youth activities and tournaments.

In Nyamirambo, Rafiki Club continues to nurture young talent through community-centred sports and youth programmes.

Together, the two spaces reflect different but connected parts of Kigali's growing basketball ecosystem.

More than a game

The BAL's growing footprint in Rwanda is no longer limited to hosting elite continental competition. Around Kigali, basketball is increasingly linked to youth development, social protection, and economic opportunity.

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Community courts are creating work for coaches, referees, security personnel, cleaners, event organisers, and small vendors who benefit from games and tournaments.

For young players, the sport is also becoming a source of discipline and ambition.

Papy Ntwali, 16, a student at ESSI, says basketball changed his outlook after he began playing at age 10.

"When I started playing basketball, my focus on education improved. I avoid peer pressure, it gave me a vision, and I meet friends who encourage positive ideas. It also helps me stay fit and strong," he says.

His mother, Jeanne Murebwayire, says the sport helped her son become more responsible.

"He manages his time very well between studies, basketball, and home responsibilities. Before, he was beginning to join bad groups and loitering around in the neighbourhood, but today he is focused and determined to achieve his goals," she says.

Building a pathway for talent

At the Kimironko Sports and Creation Space in Gasabo District, basketball development follows a more structured model.

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The facility hosts youth training sessions, tournaments, and community activities aimed at keeping children engaged after school and during weekends.

Kizito Pheneas, manager of the centre, says the project was designed to provide children with safe recreational opportunities while protecting them from negative influences.

"We encourage children to prioritise school first and then come here afterwards for sports. Parents tell us they feel safer when their children spend weekends here instead of roaming around or getting involved in drugs," he says.

The centre has also created jobs for coaches, cleaners, security guards, and support staff.

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Pheneas says the growing popularity of basketball in Kigali highlights the need for more community sports infrastructure.

"These courts help children dream bigger. Some are discovered through sports activities and get opportunities elsewhere. If more playgrounds are built, more young people can develop their talents and build a future through sports," he says.

Fourteen-year-old Honorine Uwase, who trains at the Kimironko court, says basketball has opened her eyes to educational opportunities tied to sport.

"Today sports is valued. A friend of mine got a university scholarship because of basketball and helped her parents avoid paying a lot of school fees. I realised I can also do the same," she says.

Nyamirambo's street basketball culture

While Kimironko reflects structured development, basketball in Nyamirambo thrives on community culture and informal competition.

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At Rafiki Club, basketball forms part of a broader youth support programme that includes education, storytelling workshops, music, dance, ICT training, and mentorship for children from vulnerable backgrounds.

The centre's basketball court has become one of the neighbourhood's busiest youth spaces.

Alamba Stephanie, legal representative of Rafiki Club, says the organisation was created to help young people discover talents that could improve their future.

"Our goal is to help children and youth develop their talents so they can build a better future. Basketball gives them a place where they can grow, meet others, and expand their dreams," she says.

Unlike structured academies, Nyamirambo's basketball culture is shaped by open play and informal mentorship. Young players spend hours on community courts, sharpening creativity, confidence, and physical toughness through daily competition.

Stephanie says several players who trained at Rafiki Club have gone on to join clubs such as APR and REG Basketball Club.

"In Nyamirambo, many children spend most of their free time on the court because this is the playground they have. That regular practice helps them improve quickly and stay away from dangerous influences in the streets," she says.

Growing economic opportunities

Around Rafiki Club and other community courts, basketball is also generating small but growing economic activity.

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Young people earn income through dance performances, music videos, local tournaments, and sports-related events. Vendors sell refreshments during competitions, while informal coaches and referees earn fees through neighbourhood tournaments.

Stephanie says talents once dismissed as hobbies are increasingly becoming sources of income.

"What people once saw as just games are now becoming businesses and opportunities for youth," she says.

She adds that BAL activities in Kigali have inspired many young people in Nyamirambo, especially those who have attended games at BK Arena.

"Seeing those games motivates them because they realise basketball can take them far," she says.

Bridging two systems

Kimironko and Nyamirambo represent two different realities within Kigali's basketball ecosystem.

One relies on structured facilities, organised scouting, and institutional investment. The other depends on community energy, informal coaching, and street-level competition.

Yet both are contributing to Rwanda's growing pipeline of basketball talent.

As BAL strengthens its presence in Rwanda, the long-term growth of basketball may depend on how effectively these two systems connect.

In Kigali today, the next professional basketball player could emerge from a modern community court in Kimironko or from an evening pickup game at Rafiki Club in Nyamirambo.