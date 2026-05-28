Rwanda: Kiwanuka Nets Late Winner in APR Comeback Win Over Al Merrikh

Hakim Kiwanuka scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as APR FC came from behind to defeat Al Merrikh SC 2-1 in a BK Pro League Week 33 clash played at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, May 27.

Before kickoff, Al Merrikh players formed a guard of honour for APR FC following the army side's confirmation as league champions.

The Sudanese outfit made a bright start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Moise Camara. APR FC responded strongly after the break, with league top scorer Cheick Djibril Ouattara levelling matters in the 63rd minute before Kiwanuka struck deep into added time to complete the comeback and seal all three points.

Ouattara's equaliser marked his 17th league goal of the season after 33 appearances, further strengthening his position at the top of the scoring charts.

The victory confirmed APR FC's second-place finish in the 2025/26 BK Pro League standings with 65 points, ten behind champions Al Hilal SC. Al Merrikh remain third on 59 points.

Al Merrikh fielded a youthful side against APR FC after both their senior team and Al Hilal SC returned to Sudan two weeks ago to resume participation in the domestic league.

APR FC will wrap up their league campaign on Sunday against Gicumbi FC at home, where they will officially be crowned champions and receive the league trophy alongside a prize cheque worth Rwf80 million.