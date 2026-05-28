Rwanda: The Mine and the Factory

opinion

In the hills of Rulindo in northern Rwanda, machines pull 120 tonnes of tungsten ore from the ground every month. Less than 50 kilometres south in Kigali, on May 14, President Paul Kagame opened the Africa CEO Forum before nearly 3,000 business leaders and government officials and delivered a diagnosis as precise as it was uncomfortable: Africa, he said, is rich in everything except leverage.

The mine in Rulindo is part of the continent's answer to that.

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Since 2023, more than 13 African countries enacted export restrictions on unprocessed minerals. Zimbabwe moved on lithium, telling mining companies that raw exports were no longer acceptable. Tanzania, Ghana, and Malawi followed. The African Union adopted a continental Green Minerals Strategy in 2025 built on one premise: value addition before export. Rwanda -- Africa's largest tungsten producer and a key global tantalum supplier -- already hosts three state-of-the-art processing facilities and has grown its mineral export earnings from $373 million in 2017 to $1.75 billion in 2024. Africa is not asking for a seat at the table. It is building the table.

The architecture of extraction

Belgium's Union Minière began extracting cobalt from Katanga in 1924. The ore went north to Antwerp, where it was refined, valued, and sold to the world. The mines stayed in Congo; the factories stayed in Europe. It was not an oversight -- it was the architecture. Colonial extraction was designed so that the wealth-generating step, the transformation from raw material to industrial input, would happen somewhere else. When Congo gained independence in 1960, it inherited the mines but not the processing infrastructure, the technical knowledge, or the capital to break the pattern. The paperwork changed. The ore kept moving north.

China arrived later with cheques instead of colonial authority, and locked in the same outcome. Today China refines roughly 70 percent of the world's cobalt -- most of it dug from Congolese ground -- and controls the midstream supply chain every electric vehicle manufacturer on earth depends on. The method changed. The arrangement didn't. Africa grew the tree for a century. Someone else kept making the furniture.

Engineering around African ambitions

Now the West wants back in, and the language has turned suddenly warm. The EU pledged at the AU-EU Summit in Luanda last November to support African beneficiation at scale. Yet its Critical Raw Materials Act simultaneously targets processing 40 percent of its own mineral needs domestically by 2030. Both commitments are stated with equal sincerity. They cannot both be honoured. Washington remains transactional: financing and infrastructure in exchange for direct supply access. Even under recent bilateral agreements, the raw wealth is still scheduled to leave before a single factory foundation is poured.

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This is the pattern worth naming without flinching: the Global North does not oppose African industrialization in principle. It engineers around it in practice -- through domestic processing targets that cannibalize African ambitions, through financing conditions that move the raw material before the local refinery is built.

Every battery in every one of the 20 million electric vehicles sold globally last year contains materials from Africa. Global demand for lithium alone will grow fivefold by 2040. That is not a grievance. That is a negotiating position. Converting it into terms is the harder, less glamorous work -- building the refinery, holding the export restriction, refusing to settle when pressure to revert arrives. And it will arrive, in Kinshasa, in Lusaka, in Harare, exactly as it always has.

The continent has the minerals, the strategy, and now the proof. What remains is the refusal to settle for less.

As President Kagame told the room: "It is not so difficult to say no. In fact, it costs you more to say yes to the wrong thing."

The writer is a professional engineer.