Rwanda: How Bal4her Is Opening Doors for Women in African Basketball

On a basketball court in Rwanda, Fatuma Ella Mukamugema once focused solely on coaching young girls and helping them improve their game. Today, she sees the sport through a much broader lens.

Through Basketball Africa League initiative BAL4HER, the Rwandan coach discovered that basketball can open doors far beyond the court -- into leadership, mentorship, entrepreneurship and professional careers within the sports industry.

For Mukamugema, the program did more than offer training. It gave her confidence and helped her envision new possibilities for women in sport.

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"Before, I knew I was a good coach," she told Times Sport. "But it was difficult for me to be confident and speak in public."

That changed after she joined the BAL4HER mentorship program.

From community courts to global mentorship

Before joining BAL4HER, Mukamugema worked with Shooting Touch Rwanda, a basketball development organisation that trains young players and empowers girls through sport.

"I was coaching women and children in basketball," she said. "That's where I first heard about BAL4HER during a workshop organised for women in sports."

To apply, candidates were required to complete an application form and submit a two-minute video explaining their work and passion for sport.

"I didn't know I would be selected," she recalled. "But I applied anyway."

She was eventually chosen for the six-month mentorship and training program.

For Mukamugema, the experience went far beyond international exposure.

"Sometimes people think it's just about travelling," she explained. "But we had six months of training. We learned about leadership, confidence and how to approach sport professionally."

One of the most transformative lessons for her was learning to believe in herself.

"Before, I knew I was a good coach, but it was difficult for me to be confident," she said.

Through mentorship sessions, she interacted with accomplished women leaders in sport who inspired her to think bigger.

"You see women working in male-dominated fields and succeeding. It shows you that you can also do it."

Her mentor was Allison Feaster, Vice President of Player Development for the Boston Celtics.

"When I saw her story, I realised there is someone I can look up to. She believed in herself and put herself out there."

For Mukamugema, that example became a turning point.

"It made me understand that believing in yourself is the first step."

Opening doors beyond basketball

Another important lesson from BAL4HER was understanding the vast opportunities available within the sports industry.

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"They showed us how broad the sports industry is," she explained. "You don't have to be just a coach. You can be a journalist, a businesswoman, a content creator."

The initiative encouraged participants to explore multiple career paths connected to sport, something that has already influenced the way she mentors young athletes today.

Beyond teaching basketball fundamentals, Mukamugema now focuses on leadership and confidence-building.

"They need role models," she said. "When girls see someone who looks like them doing it, they believe they can do it too."

Inspiring a new generation

Beyond individual success stories, BAL4HER is gradually building a growing network of women involved in sports across Rwanda.

Workshops linked to the initiative have already brought together women and girls interested in coaching, sports management, leadership and media.

"I've seen women start podcasts, pursue studies in sports health and join coaching programs," she said. "A lot of that started because of these workshops."

Some participants have even secured international mentorships and scholarship opportunities abroad.

For Mukamugema, however, the greatest transformation has been psychological.

"The biggest challenge before was not believing in ourselves. But if you believe in yourself, no one can stop you."

Her message to young women hesitant to apply for such programs is simple: take the chance.

Ian Mahinmi on the BAL4HER mission

Former NBA player and BAL ambassador Ian Mahinmi believes BAL4HER represents far more than a development initiative.

"Beyond a role, it's really a mission," Mahinmi said. "As community players, we often have responsibilities that go beyond ourselves. We didn't make it alone, so we have to give back."

According to him, many ambassadors involved in the project feel a strong responsibility toward the communities that supported them throughout their journeys.

"Fatou Diagne, Chiney, myself and all the other ambassadors feel deeply connected to the community. That's where this investment comes from."

Mahinmi explained that BAL4HER is designed to give African girls a platform that extends beyond local recognition.

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"BAL4HER is here to give these girls a platform to express themselves not only locally, but internationally and across Africa."

He urged participants to maximise the opportunities created through the initiative.

"My message to these girls is to understand the value of this platform and not hesitate to seize every opportunity it offers."

Although the BAL itself remains a men's competition, Mahinmi insisted that women must remain central to the league's long-term vision.

"We know we cannot continue building a league without including women."

He pointed to increasing gender representation within NBA Africa and BAL offices, while stressing that more work still needs to be done to support women's leadership and entrepreneurship in sports.

For Mahinmi, one of BAL4HER's greatest strengths is exposing young women to continental-level competition and professional opportunities.

"It gives them the chance to evaluate themselves on a pan-African level. They receive real feedback about their qualities as players and leaders."

He believes the next step is ensuring participants fully take advantage of the visibility and networks the program creates.

"There is a lot of attention on them right now," he said. "They need to use every opportunity, every conversation and every connection because that's how growth happens."