Zimbabwe: I Am the Kingmaker! Explosive Leaked Audios Reveal Extent of Tagwirei's Influence

LEAKED audios between two figures that NewZimbabwe.com managed to identify, have revealed businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei's unimaginable hold on Zimbabwe's arms of government, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A whistleblower, who claims to have been given a blow-by-blow account of his influence by eccentric Prophet Passion Java, starts by declaring that Tagwirei boasts of being the Zimbabwean Kingmaker and making inroads to presidency post Mnangagwa.

Tagwirei, according to the speaker, believes he is the second most powerful person in the country after Mnangagwa and is preparing to take Vice President Constantino Chiwenga head-on in Zanu PF's succession battle. He was recently coopted into the Zanu PF Central Committee.

"I am now a kingmaker, most of the decisions made by Mnangagwa are mine. I have two meetings with the President each week where we discuss politics and business. After the President I am the most powerful person although I am outside government," the whistleblower can be heard narrating what he claims Java told him about Tagwirei.

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"Once CAB3 is signed we are going to start a push for younger leaders in the presidium. That will be the first war, we cannot fight a war against the generals and one on CAB3 at the same time.

"Once we win the CAB3 war then we go for the general because he is proving to be a big problem.

"I won by getting former CIO director general Isaac Moyo, and ZRP commissioner general Godwin Matanga fired; I will have my way again on the general."

According to the audios leaked to the NewsHawks, Tagwirei's state capture extends to the military, ZRP and CIO where it is claimed most are on his payroll. Ministers are named as being on speed dial, with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube being one of those who gets instructions from the tycoon.

The judiciary is also not spared in the audios.

Added the whistleblower, who spoke imitating Tagwirei: "The only people I cannot call to my home are the President and his deputies. I also do not call Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe because I have no use for him.

"All other ministers including Oppa Muchinguri and Ncube come to my house for serious discussions.

"The ZRP is on my payroll, Prisons and army generals are in my pocket, I can count just a few whom I do not call directly, CIO directors even the new Chief Justice and Supreme Court Judges."

According to the whistleblower Tagwirei is 'taking churches' one-by-one to amass support and build followership.

He is foreseeing a moment where numbers might matter in his possible battle against Chiwenga for the presidency.

"I am taking churches one-by-one. I took over the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) after I gave them a million dollars, (leader of the ZCC) Nehemiah Mutendi is my elder now, I am taking that one.

"I am taking Johane Marange although they said they did not want to see any involvement from Tino Machakaire, then Mudzidzi I am taking that one.

"ZAOGA is hard to penetrate but Emmanuel Makandiwa (United Family International Church), Uebert Angel (Spirit Embassy), Walter Magaya (PHD Ministries) I am taking those ones. I helped Magaya get bail, I interceded to mdhara and told him Magaya has people.

"I am in total control of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA)."

Speaking from his American base, Prophet Passion Java dismissed the audios, stating that he never had any conversation with Tagwirei, does not know most of the people whose names were dropped in the audio, confessing that he could not make out the voice and declaring that he had not managed to ascertain whether it belonged to his brother Apostle Batsirai Java.

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"There are audios circulating in Zimbabwe mentioning names of the President and central committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei, fellow prophets, politicians and Members of Parliament (MPs)," said Prophet Passion Java.

"I distance myself from these audios, I do not know where they are coming from. I am not sure if it is my brother Apostle java speaking or it is AI generated. I am not part of this.

"I never had any meeting with Tagwirei or any conversation with him. I do not even know some of the names dropped in the audio."

Batsirai Java, who was married to late pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai's late daughter Vimbai, has also distanced himself from the audios.

The audios, whose total runtime is over 33 minutes, reveal more about Tagwirei's capture of State institutions.