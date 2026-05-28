South Africa: DA Makes History With First Gauteng Township Ward Victory in Evaton West

28 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wayne Sussman

The DA pulled off a historic first by winning its first Gauteng township ward, edging the ANC in Evaton West, Emfuleni, right on the edge of Johannesburg next to Orange Farm. While the ANC lost significant ground in Emfuleni, it was business as usual as it posted an emphatic win in Mafikeng (Mmabatho), North West.

Ward 28 (Evaton West) Emfuleni, Sedibeng: DA 32% (16% PR) ANC 32% (53% PR) EFF 12% (18% PR) PA 8% PAC 6% (1% PR) SACP 3% AEF 3% DITAU 3% ACP 1% TRUTH <1%

The setting: Ward 28 is on the western side of Evaton township. Evaton sits above Sebokeng. The bulk of the ward's voters find themselves between the N1 national road linking Grasmere Plaza with the turn-off to Randfontein and the R553 regional road linking Vanderbijlpark with Orange Farm.

Evaton West is also known as Mkhelele, named in honour of legendary soccer player Helman Mkhelele. Simon "Bull" Lehoko, who plied his trade for Kaizer Chiefs, was born in Evaton. Sesotho is the most widely spoken language in Evaton, with well over half of the residents speaking it. Evaton forms part of Emfuleni, the most-populous non-metropolitan municipality in South Africa.

The 2021 local government election: The ANC won just over half of the proportional representation (PR) vote, sweeping all four of the PR ballots. It won over 50% of the vote in three of the four voting districts. It did best in the area of Sonderwater, just next to Evaton West, where it won 61% of the PR vote....

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