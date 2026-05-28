Zimbabwe: Mushangazhike Returns As Total Football Academy Technical Director

28 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreSports News CoverageBusiness News UpdatesOnline Newspaper AccessTotal Football Academy has appointed seasoned football development expert Gilbert Mushangazhike as its new Technical Director, with the appointment taking effect on June 1, 2026.

The academy believes the strategic appointment will strengthen its technical structures and accelerate its long-term vision of developing disciplined, technically gifted and competitive young footballers.

Mushangazhike previously served as Technical Advisor at Total Football Academy between 2013 and 2015.

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His return brings extensive football knowledge, technical expertise and international exposure accumulated during his career as both a player and coach.

The appointment is a major boost for the academy as it seeks to enhance professionalism and consolidate its growth trajectory.

Total Football Academy Executive Chairman Tatenda Madzingo said Mushangazhike's return comes at a crucial stage in the academy's development.

"I first worked with Mushangazhike in 2011 when he was Technical Advisor for FC LaLiga while I served as Treasurer. He later joined us at Total Football Academy as Technical Advisor, and from my experience working with him, I came to recognise him as a person who values professionalism, discipline and hard work," said Madzingo.

"He is a no-nonsense leader, highly knowledgeable and brings valuable international exposure both as a player and coach. We believe his appointment comes at the right time as we continue striving to take Total Football Academy to the next level."

Mushangazhike is widely respected within local football circles for his disciplined and structured approach to player development, qualities academy officials believe will positively influence players, coaches and the institution's broader football culture.

The appointment reflects Total Football Academy's commitment to building a professional football environment anchored on discipline, technical excellence and sustainable player development.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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