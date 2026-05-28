Africa: Why The World Must Recognize NTDs as a Human Rights Issue

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During my years working in Malawi’s health system – from clinician and public health officer to leading national public health programmes, and now as Minister of Health – I have seen firsthand how neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) shape people’s lives. I have sat with patients in our hospitals, spoken with families in rural communities, and seen how these diseases keep children out of school, prevent adults from earning a living, and limit dignity and opportunity.

In Malawi, as in many countries around the world, NTDs cause disability, disfigurement and death. This limits the ability of millions of people to live their lives to the fullest and realise their fundamental human rights. These diseases are both a cause and a consequence of inequality – affecting those who already face the greatest barriers to health, education, and economic opportunity, and constraining their ability to live healthy lives and participate fully in society.

Globally, NTDs have not received the attention they require, despite notable progress. To date, 61 countries have eliminated at least one NTD, demonstrating what is possible with sustained commitment. Yet the consequences of inaction remain clear: Children miss school, limiting their future opportunities. Adults cannot work, reducing household income and quality of life. Stigma and discrimination can exclude individuals from education, employment, and community life – trapping them and their communities in cycles of poverty and marginalization. As the global community prepares for the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, we have a critical opportunity to accelerate action.

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Malawi knows this reality well. As a country that has faced a significant burden of NTDs, we have also seen what is possible when sustained commitment and partnership are brought to bear.

In 2022, Malawi eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. We have also eliminated lymphatic filariasis and leprosy as public health concerns, and are working toward eliminating schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminthiases, and onchocerciasis by 2030.

We are also addressing the gender dimensions of NTDs. Female genital schistosomiasis affects millions of women and girls across Africa, yet remains underdiagnosed and misunderstood. In Malawi, we are integrating this condition into broader health services, recognising that women’s health, dignity, and rights must be central to our response.

This progress is not unique to Malawi. Across Africa, countries are demonstrating strong leadership in the fight against NTDs, with 25 countries in the continent having eliminated at least one NTD. The continent is not only bearing the burden; it is driving solutions.

That is why Malawi, together with a core group of African Member States, will introduce a resolution on “Human Rights and Neglected Tropical Diseases” at the upcoming session of the Human Rights Council. While NTDs are recognized within global health frameworks, they have never been addressed through a dedicated Human Rights Council resolution.

A resolution would formally recognize NTDs as a human rights issue, elevating their visibility beyond the health sector and strengthening accountability to ensure that prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care reach those most in need. It would also help mobilize the political will and resources required to accelerate progress.

The 62nd session of the Human Rights Council presents a critical moment to act. No one should be left behind because of a preventable disease. No child should miss school, no adult should lose their livelihood, and no person should face stigma or exclusion because of a preventable and treatable condition.

We now call on Member States of the Human Rights Council to support this resolution. In doing so, they will take a concrete step toward advancing equity, strengthening health systems, and achieving universal health coverage.

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But addressing NTDs is not only about expanding health interventions. It is also about strengthening the systems and conditions that allow people to live with dignity. Investing in the fight against NTDs advances human rights – by improving health, restoring opportunity, and reducing inequality. At the same time, strengthening human rights – ensuring access to healthcare, safe water, sanitation, education, and protection from discrimination – accelerates progress toward eliminating these diseases.

These two agendas are inextricably linked. When we address them together, our impact is greater, more sustainable, and more just.

Ending NTDs is not only a public health goal. It is a step toward realizing a world where dignity, equality, and opportunity are within reach for all. Now is the time for a Human Rights Council resolution on NTDs.