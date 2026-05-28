South Africa: Authorities Intercept Drugs Worth R998.2 Million At Beitbridge Port of Entry

28 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has commended border guards and law enforcement agencies following the successful interception of a massive drug consignment with an estimated street value of approximately R998.2 million at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

During a stop and search operation on Wednesday, the border guards intercepted a truck travelling from Malawi into South Africa. The truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected.

This prompted officials to conduct an extensive physical search of the truck, which lasted approximately eight hours. During the operation, officials discovered a substance identified as methaqualone (ABBA), commonly used in the manufacturing of Mandrax.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) K-9 Unit, together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, was immediately activated to assist with processing the crime scene and further investigations.

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The authorities confirmed that the truck was loaded with approximately 713 000 grams of the substance. The estimated street value of the consignment is R998 200 000.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation and are currently detained at the Musina Police Station. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to drug trafficking and contravention of South African laws.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the intended destination of the substance and whether the syndicate forms part of a broader transnational criminal network operating within the region or globally.

Commissioner Masiapato said the interception demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led border security operations and the importance of integrated collaboration among law enforcement agencies.

"This interception sends a strong message that South Africa's borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities. The BMA remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy," Commissioner Masiapato said.

The BMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through the use of advanced technology, intelligence coordination and strategic partnerships to secure South Africa's borders.

The Authority further commends all officials and stakeholders involved in the successful operation for their vigilance, professionalism and commitment to safeguarding the country.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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