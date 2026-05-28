Kenya: Pharmacists Warns Over Falsified Breast Cancer Drug Circulating in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 - The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a public alert over a falsified batch of the cancer treatment drug Phesgo (Pertuzumab/Trastuzumab) found circulating in the Kenyan market, raising fresh concerns over the infiltration of counterfeit medical products into the country's pharmaceutical supply chain.

The regulator said the falsified batch, identified as Batch Number C5290S20, does not correspond to any authentic batch produced by Roche, the manufacturer of the breast cancer treatment drug.

According to the Board, the counterfeit product was detected during routine post-marketing surveillance activities aimed at safeguarding the quality and safety of health products and technologies in the market.

"The vial contains a white powder, whereas genuine Phesgo is a ready-to-use, clear to opalescent, colorless to slightly brownish liquid solution intended for subcutaneous administration," the Board said.

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"Phesgo is never supplied as a powder and does not require reconstitution."

The Board warned that the falsified batch may contain harmful or ineffective ingredients whose quality, safety, and efficacy cannot be guaranteed, posing serious health risks to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The alert underscores growing regulatory pressure on pharmaceutical supply chains amid increased concerns over counterfeit medicines entering African markets through unlicensed distribution channels.

PPB directed procurement agencies, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists, healthcare professionals, and the public to immediately stop the distribution and use of the affected batch and report any sightings to the regulator.

The regulator warned that it would work with government investigative agencies to pursue individuals and entities involved in distributing falsified medicines.