Namibia: Four Escapees Rearrested After Omusati Jail Break

28 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Police have rearrested four of the six trial-awaiting inmates who escaped from the Onandjaba police holding cells in the Omusati region on Sunday, while two others remain on the run.

This was confirmed by regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson on Wednesday.

He said two more escapees were rearrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recaptured inmates to four.

"Escapees, namely Amukwaya Matheus and Kronelius Shitaleni, were rearrested and two pistols were recovered at the border with Angola," Basson said.

The other two escapees who were previously rearrested are Eliaser Immanuel and Johannes Awala, who were apprehended on Monday.

However, the police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.

"Only two suspects remain at large, namely Nikodemus Junias and Festus Paulus, along with two firearms," Basson said.

The police have so far recovered three of the five police firearms that were allegedly stolen when the suspects escaped from custody.

Basson added that a pistol and an AK-47 are still missing.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.