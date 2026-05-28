South Africa: Taxi Boss and Three Co-Accused Walk Out of Court On R70,000 Bail Each

The four accused must report regularly to a police station and are barred from threatening or intimidating witnesses in the extortion case.

The matter returns to the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 1 September 2026, where the case will continue until finalised.

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and three co-accused walked out of the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Thursday after being granted R70,000 bail each.

Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza are accused of extorting more than R2.2 million from a mining businessman between 2022 and 2025.

The court set out strict conditions for their release. All four must return to court on 1 September 2026 at 08:30, and on any further dates until the case is finalised. They must also report regularly to a police station, with the specific station and reporting times still to be agreed with the state.

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The court was direct about what would happen if any of them stepped out of line.

"You are not to threaten or intimidate the witnesses either directly or indirectly. You are not to commit any other offences. Failure to stick with any of these bail conditions will lead to your bail being cancelled and a warrant of your arrest being issued," the court ordered.

The case has been marked by legal drama since it began. The matter was struck off the roll last week after senior state prosecutor Adv Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear at a bail hearing. The National Prosecuting Authority re-enrolled the case at Delmas after the collapse, and Sibanyoni and Sindane filed an urgent High Court application to block their arrest before eventually appearing in court.