South Africa: Unathi Celebrates As Her Ex-Husband Replaces the Man Who Got Her Fired

Sizwe Dhlomo left Kaya 959 on Tuesday after six years, with Kaya 959 confirming Thomas Msengana steps in for June.

Unathi Nkayi was fired from Kaya 959 in 2021 after an internal probe cleared Dhlomo of her verbal abuse claims.

Sizwe Dhlomo walked out of Kaya 959 on Tuesday after six years on the breakfast show. He is taking a six-month break before launching a new project with Sony, which he has been planning for a year. He spent R2.8 million building a home studio to support it.

Kaya 959 confirmed that veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana will hold the weekday breakfast slot in June while the station builds a permanent team. A new show launches in July 2026. Msengana previously hosted the station's weekend breakfast show, so the audience already knows him.

Then Unathi Nkayi posted "Camagu" on Instagram.

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For anyone who does not know the history, Nkayi is Msengana's ex-wife. She also used to work at Kaya 959, alongside Dhlomo. In November 2021, she laid a formal complaint with the station's HR department, accusing Dhlomo of verbal abuse and unprofessional conduct during a show handover. Dhlomo denied everything. The confrontation happened inside the studio, so the microphones caught it all. He handed the recording and email correspondence to HR. The investigation cleared him completely.

Management gave Nkayi the chance to apologise. She refused. The station terminated her contract. She later took legal action, reportedly seeking around R1.6 million.

So when Msengana, her ex-husband, was announced as the man replacing Dhlomo, her "Camagu" landed loudly. Social media users called it a victory lap. Black Coffee, Ayanda Borotho, Zuraida Jardine, Loyiso Bala and Celeste Ntuli were among those who filled the comments with congratulations for Msengana.

Dhlomo has not responded to the post. He has said nothing about it.