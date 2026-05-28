Somalia: Tensions Rise in Galmudug As Somali Leaders Dispute Regional Election Process

Dhuusamareeb, Somalia — Political tensions are mounting in Somalia's central state of Galmudug amid growing disagreements over the handling of the upcoming regional presidential election, according to local sources and officials familiar with the discussions.

Reports emerging from Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug, indicate that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is backing Libaan Ahmed Hassan as the preferred candidate for the Galmudug presidency under the ruling Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP).

The move has reportedly sparked resistance from Mahad Salad, a longtime ally of the Somali president, who is also seeking to become the government-backed candidate in the race.

Sources close to Mahad Salad say he favors either an open and competitive election or a "one person, one vote" process that would allow broader political participation. The same sources said he believes dialogue should be prioritized to avoid potential conflict over the electoral dispute.

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Meanwhile, incumbent Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoorqoor is reportedly mobilizing security forces in Dhuusamareeb and the town of Cadaado, raising concerns among residents and political observers that the standoff could escalate into a broader security crisis.

The federal government has not publicly commented on the reports, and it remains unclear how the electoral process in Galmudug will proceed.

Galmudug has long been a politically sensitive region in Somalia, where disputes over elections and power-sharing have at times triggered instability and clashes between rival factions.