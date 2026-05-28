Namibia: Genocide Remembrance Day a Call for Justice, Healing - Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Namibia's Genocide Remembrance Day is not only about remembering the atrocities committed between 1904 and 1908, but also about pursuing justice, recognition and healing for affected communities.

This is according to National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the systematic killing of the Ovaherero and Nama people by German colonial forces constituted genocide and remains a painful chapter in Namibia's history.

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She says the resistance by the affected communities against land dispossession, forced labour and colonial oppression reflected courage and determination that still forms part of their identity to date.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila notes that despite years of killings, marginalisation and displacement, the communities managed to preserve their cultural identity and rebuild their social and political lives across generations.

"Their resilience was not accidental. It required sustained effort under extremely difficult conditions," she says.

The speaker stresses that remembrance alone is not enough, saying Namibia must continue addressing unresolved issues of recognition and reparations.

She says the 2021 Joint Declaration between Namibia and Germany was a step forward, but concerns raised during negotiations still need to be fully addressed to ensure justice and reconciliation.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila encourages young Namibians to learn about the genocide and understand its significance in shaping the country's history and identity.

She reaffirms the National Assembly's commitment to justice, dignity and accountability, while extending solidarity to communities affected by the genocide.