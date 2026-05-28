Tanzania: Makonda Appoints Manara As National Football Teams Spokesman

28 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, has appointed Haji Manara as the official spokesperson for all national football teams under the National Sports Council (NSC .

The Minister announced this to journalists at the Parliament grounds in Dodoma today, May 28, 2026, adding that he will be responsible for communicating matters related to all Tanzania national football teams, with the aim of strengthening publicity and engagement around the squads.

Manara is a well-known figure in Tanzanian football communication circles, having previously served as the Head of Communications at Simba , where he played a key role in boosting the club's media presence and fan engagement.

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He later joined Young Africans (Yanga), where he also served in a similar high-profile communications role, further cementing his reputation as one of the country's most prominent football spokespersons.

Mr Makonda said the appointment will help improve coordination and visibility of national team affairs, noting that Manara will operate under NSC (BMT) in executing his duties.

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