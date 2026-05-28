Tanzania: Big Boost for Tanzania Film Industry After the Digital Training Promoting Its Tourist, Cultural Attractions

Beijing — TANZANIA is set to boost its tourism promotion through film after officials completed an international training programme in China focused on using film, digital content and modern technology to market tourism and culture.

Speaking at the closing of the programme, Executive Secretary of the Tanzania Film Board, Dr Gervas Kasiga, thanked the government of China for hosting the training, which brought together participants from different countries to learn innovative ways of promoting tourism through film.

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Dr Kasiga said Tanzania will continue using film to showcase its key attractions, including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Zanzibar and Kiswahili culture to global audiences.

Additionally, he said that the training will strengthen international cooperation in the film industry and open up opportunities for youth employment through creativity and digital innovation.

Furthermore, Dr Kasiga thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Xi Jinping for strengthening Tanzania-China relations, which he said have continued to create opportunities for skills development and cultural exchange.