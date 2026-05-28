Tanzania: TVF Introduces Monthly Events to Boost Beach Volleyball

28 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Volleyball Federation has announced plans to introduce monthly beach volleyball tournaments at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam as part of efforts to accelerate the growth of the sport following the successful hosting of African Zone Five Beach Volleyball Championship.

The week-long championship, which concluded on Monday at Sawa Sawa Beach, attracted teams from several African nations and gave Tanzania valuable experience in hosting and managing international beach volleyball events.

TVF Secretary General Laurance Safari said the federation is determined to maintain the momentum generated by the competition through regular domestic tournaments.

According to Safari, the planned monthly events at Coco Beach are aimed at increasing competition among players, identifying emerging talent and giving athletes more opportunities to improve through consistent match action.

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"The federation plans to organise beach volleyball competitions at the end of every month at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam to continue developing the sport," said Safari. He added that the recently concluded championship also strengthened cooperation and friendship among participating countries while exposing local organisers and players to higher competitive standards.

"The tournament has given Tanzania an important opportunity to gain more experience in the preparation and management of beach volleyball competitions," he said.

The Zone Five Championship drew praise from sports stakeholders and beach volleyball enthusiasts for its organisation and the improving standard of the game in the country.

TVF believes the introduction of regular competitions will help widen participation, attract more young players and build a stronger foundation for Tanzania to compete more effectively at regional and continental level.

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